Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 1.7 %

NHTC stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of 93.29 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Health Trends in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

