Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNA. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.18.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $46.83 on Friday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

