Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $804.53 and last traded at $803.55. Approximately 450,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,661,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $795.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $343.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $721.55 and a 200-day moving average of $672.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,437 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,378. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.