New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 496,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

