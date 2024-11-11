Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Nextdoor Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nextdoor

In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 17,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $45,224.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 304,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,038.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

