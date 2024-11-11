NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.08. 16,513,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 56,505,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in NIO by 22.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

