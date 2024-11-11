NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Veralto by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Veralto by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,038 shares of company stock worth $3,989,693. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 1.2 %

Veralto stock opened at $105.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

