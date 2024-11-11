Northland Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

MTSI opened at $137.00 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $140.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $9,878,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,876,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,494,983.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 95,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $9,878,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,876,284 shares in the company, valued at $709,494,983.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $713,610.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,564.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 670,896 shares of company stock valued at $71,284,378. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,094 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 519,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $18,817,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,066 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

