Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.74. 62,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.