Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.19. 224,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,993. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.19 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

