Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 96,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,091,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $408.40. 314,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,558. The company has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.45 and a one year high of $409.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.05 and a 200 day moving average of $370.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

