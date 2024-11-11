Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after buying an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 234,468 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,788,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,889,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SLYV stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,011. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $94.52.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.