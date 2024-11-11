Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAR. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $537,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 420,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 88,194 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

