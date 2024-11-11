Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CFO Sells $417,900.00 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 152.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 125,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75,678 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

