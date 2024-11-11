Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stake Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 3.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.17. 92,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,025. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

