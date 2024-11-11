Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $606,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $121.11 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

