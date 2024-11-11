ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.62 and last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 1169322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.37.

ON Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in ON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in ON by 1.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ON by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 25.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Articles

