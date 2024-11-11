OnKure Therapeutics’ (OKUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OKUR. Lifesci Capital raised OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKUR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 4,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,493. OnKure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.21.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

