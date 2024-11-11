OnKure Therapeutics’ (OKUR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OKUR. Lifesci Capital raised OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About OnKure Therapeutics
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis based in SAN DIEGO.
