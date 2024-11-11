Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,140 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Onto Innovation worth $21,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 202,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 45.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 119,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $176.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.69. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.90 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

