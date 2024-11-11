Opinicus Capital Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

RWJ stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.64. 28,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,753. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

