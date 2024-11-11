Opinicus Capital Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Opinicus Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.33. 228,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,168. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $79.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

