Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 436 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Opinicus Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,931 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.1 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $76.20. 1,173,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,443. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

