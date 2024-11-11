Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

