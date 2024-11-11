OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 105,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

