Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Organon & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $16.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Organon & Co.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.