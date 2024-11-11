Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by TD Cowen

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $20.24 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 53.9% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 965,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 338,354 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 52.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 762,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

