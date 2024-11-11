Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Papa Johns International

Papa Johns International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 133,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. Papa Johns International has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,129,000 after buying an additional 1,070,485 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,991,000 after buying an additional 446,477 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International during the second quarter valued at about $93,586,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 281,399 shares in the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.