PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAR. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.99 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after buying an additional 1,068,641 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 219.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.