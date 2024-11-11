Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for about 0.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $23.68 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.