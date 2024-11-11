Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,138 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Parker-Hannifin worth $507,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 409.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $695.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $410.86 and a 52 week high of $709.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

