Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 17,988 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 223.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $289.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.19. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $205.56 and a 52-week high of $290.39. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

