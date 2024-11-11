Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $238.12 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.79 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

