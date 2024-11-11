Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,412 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,340,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,598 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,261,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $840,538,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

