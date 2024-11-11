Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $2.19 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $38,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.9% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 281.5% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

CRWD stock opened at $330.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

