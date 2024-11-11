Paycor HCM’s (PYCR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

