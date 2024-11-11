PENN Entertainment’s (PENN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

Shares of PENN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 366,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Anuj Dhanda bought 15,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,023.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,535,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 184.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 300.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

