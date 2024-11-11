Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Insider Sells $103,080.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Edgell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $103,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,921.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 26.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 123,423 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 787.3% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 57,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

