Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after purchasing an additional 213,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $433.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.83 and a 200-day moving average of $485.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.74 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

