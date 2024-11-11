Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 830.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,197.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,150 shares of company stock worth $15,676,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $551.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $593.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.73. The company has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.26 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

