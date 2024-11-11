Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 19,676 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,676 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $247.96 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.18 and its 200-day moving average is $228.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.