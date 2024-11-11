Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of PFGC opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,152,310.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $749,644.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

