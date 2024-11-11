Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 105273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAHC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,776 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

