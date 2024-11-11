Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

PINS stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

