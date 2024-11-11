Piper Sandler Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $75.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.69% from the company’s previous close.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.