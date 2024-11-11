Piper Sandler Cuts Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $118.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $106.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.