Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Shares of PLNT opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,976,000 after buying an additional 97,823 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 2,907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,940,000 after acquiring an additional 207,193 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,978,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Planet Fitness by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,859,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,453,000 after purchasing an additional 483,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $106,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

