POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 1616706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
POET Technologies Trading Down 5.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.