Pool Co. (POOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Pool has raised its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Pool has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pool to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Pool stock opened at $372.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.56.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

