Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $380.00 and last traded at $380.00, with a volume of 2167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $346.37.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Powell Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

In other Powell Industries news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,214.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,214.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,600 shares of company stock valued at $14,167,686. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

