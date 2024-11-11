Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.49% from the company’s previous close.

Powerfleet Stock Performance

Shares of Powerfleet stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04. Powerfleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Powerfleet will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

